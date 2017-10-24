Accessible Parking and Placard Abuse National Survey

United Spinal Association today announced an online survey for people who require accessible parking and/or have disabled placard or license plates.

The online survey, Accessible Parking and Placard Abuse, takes about 10 minutes to complete and will impact policies related to parking for people with disabilities.

United Spinal Association is part of a newly-formed Accessible Parking Council to address these issues on a national scale.

“Accessible parking abusers have severely affected the quality of life of people with disabilities, including thousands of wheelchair users who greatly depend on access to live independently and fulfill daily tasks,” said James Weisman, United Spinal’s president and CEO.

“It’s time we tackle this issue once and for all to deter people violating the law,” he added.

The survey is interested in hearing from people with disabilities who have faced challenges when it comes to finding designated available parking or have encountered other parking problems.

Wheelchair users and others who require accessible parking are invited to share experiences, insights and challenges to ensure their voice is heard.

It is important to complete the survey before it closes November 1.