Accessible Parking and Placard Abuse National Survey

United Spinal Association today announced an online survey for people who require accessible parking and/or have disabled placard or license plates.
The online survey, Accessible Parking and Placard Abuse, takes about 10 minutes to complete and will impact policies related to parking for people with disabilities.
United Spinal Association is part of a newly-formed Accessible Parking Council to address these issues on a national scale.
“Accessible parking abusers have severely affected the quality of life of people with disabilities, including thousands of wheelchair users who greatly depend on access to live independently and fulfill daily tasks,” said James Weisman, United Spinal’s president and CEO.
“It’s time we tackle this issue once and for all to deter people violating the law,” he added.
The survey is interested in hearing from people with disabilities who have faced challenges when it comes to finding designated available parking or have encountered other parking problems.
Wheelchair users and others who require accessible parking are invited to share experiences, insights and challenges to ensure their voice is heard.
It is important to complete the survey before it closes November 1.
Results are being reported at a Stakeholder’s Forum on Accessible Parking and Placard Abuse, December 6 in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Access Board, the federal agency responsible for developing and updating the American Disabilities Act (ADA) Accessibility Guidelines.
In addition to United Spinal, participating organizations include the American Association of People with Disabilities, the National Council of Independent Living, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, and the International Parking Institute, among others.
“Abuse and other significant issues preventing people with disabilities from using accessible parking have not been adequately addressed on the national level,” said Helena Berger, President & CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities.
“The results from this survey — provided by individuals with disabilities that need accessible parking — should go a long way in developing the right national solutions to this age-old problem,” added Ms. Berger.
Responses are anonymous and appreciated. The more people who respond, the more valuable the survey will be in making positive changes for people in the disability community.