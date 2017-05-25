Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injury can result in paralysis of the muscles used for breathing; paralysis and/or loss of feeling in all or some of the trunk, arms, and legs; weakness; numbness; loss of bowel and bladder control; and numerous secondary conditions including respiratory problems, pressure sores, and sometimes fatal spikes in blood pressure. Approximately 12,000 new spinal cord injuries occur in the U.S. each year. A majority of injuries occur from motor vehicle accidents, falls, work-related accidents, sports injuries, and penetrations such as stab or gunshot wounds.

Our Membership Community

Our membership community provides a lifeline for many individuals that are focused on regaining their independence and improving their quality of life––whether they are leaving rehab after sustaining a spinal cord injury, learning to live with symptoms of a spinal cord disorder, or have spent years of frustration coping with disability. We provide members guidance and resources on a variety of topics they are passionate about, such as employment, affordable housing, transportation, health care, home- and community-based independent living, education, peer support, and leisure and recreation.

Ask Us

United Spinal’s Ask Us program connects you with information, resources, and access to our “Ask Us Spinal Cord Central” help center. Browse the Knowledge Books below for answers to your questions. If you can’t find what you are looking for just Ask Us and one of our knowledgeable staff will provide you with answers.
Louisiana Chapter: 10 Years of Conference Growth

The Brain Injury Association of Louisiana hosted its 10th annual conference March 10-11 in Kenner, Louisiana, for a record turnout of 220 professionals, caregivers and SCI survivors. This year, for the first time, the organizers split the conference into two tracks, one for SCI and one for brain injury, reflecting the chapter’s dual-natured clientele.

“I think it was a very positive way to wrap up our first 10 years and make it bigger and better going forward,” says Kimberly Hill, the chapter’s director of outreach and resources.

This was Hill’s first time coordinating the conference, and the second conference since BIALA became the official Louisiana chapter of United Spinal. “I think the partnership has been great,” says Hill. “I appreciate that whenever I call anyone, they call back right away. It’s really refreshing and helpful.”

With the conference complete, Hill and the chapter can turn their focus to growing their program offerings. This July, the chapter is hosting a peer mentor training session, and staff is working on partnerships with established recreation programs in the area. “Rather than reinventing the wheel with our own recreational pro¬gram, we decided to reach out and partner up with groups who were already working,” says Hill.

