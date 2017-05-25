Louisiana Chapter: 10 Years of Conference Growth

The Brain Injury Association of Louisiana hosted its 10th annual conference March 10-11 in Kenner, Louisiana, for a record turnout of 220 professionals, caregivers and SCI survivors. This year, for the first time, the organizers split the conference into two tracks, one for SCI and one for brain injury, reflecting the chapter’s dual-natured clientele.

“I think it was a very positive way to wrap up our first 10 years and make it bigger and better going forward,” says Kimberly Hill, the chapter’s director of outreach and resources.

This was Hill’s first time coordinating the conference, and the second conference since BIALA became the official Louisiana chapter of United Spinal. “I think the partnership has been great,” says Hill. “I appreciate that whenever I call anyone, they call back right away. It’s really refreshing and helpful.”

With the conference complete, Hill and the chapter can turn their focus to growing their program offerings. This July, the chapter is hosting a peer mentor training session, and staff is working on partnerships with established recreation programs in the area. “Rather than reinventing the wheel with our own recreational pro¬gram, we decided to reach out and partner up with groups who were already working,” says Hill.